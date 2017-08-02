News Roundup for August 2, 2017

The news is here to stay.

1. Senator Lindsey Graham spoke of a military response to North Korea’s missile tests that Trump assured him of. This seems to be in direct contrast to what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said. Seems about right that the Trump administration has crazy mixed messages. More here.

2. The Trump administration wants to investigate colleges and universities discriminating against white people with their affirmative action programs. This is a new level of bullshit right here. More here.

3. New voting data in Venezuela casts doubt over the recent election. Nobody is surprised by this. More here.

4. Trump has called the White House a “real dump”, claiming that is why he doesn’t like spending time there. Classy guy, our president. More here.

5. Rihanna is bringing bikes and scholarships to the girls of southeast African country, Malawi. Rhi Rhi is doing a lot of good in the world. More here.