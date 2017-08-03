News Roundup for August 3, 2017

The news keeps getting crazier but let’s all remember: this is not normal.

1. Trump wants to make it harder for legal immigrants to enter the U.S. He truly is a child who hates to share. More here.

2. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called the new U.S. sanctions a “full-scale trade war”. Well, this can’t be good. More here.

3. Chief of staff John Kelly has assured Jeff Sessions his role as attorney general is safe. At least until Trump fires John Kelly. More here.

4. The NAACP is backing a travel advisory urging caution in Missouri as the state has passed a law which essentially allows legal discrimination. We’re done with this alternate timeline now. It’s not fun. More here.

5. Hold your butts everybody! The Mooch is going to give some real talk *LIVE* about his firing tomorrow. More here.