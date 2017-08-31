Outspeak, Contributor Outspeak™ is the opinion outlet for digital storytellers everywhere. This is the world in your voice.

News Roundup for August 31, 2017

08/31/2017 12:19 pm ET Updated 56 minutes ago
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Judge Orlando Garcia's ruling is a victory for local governments, like Austin, which suggested the law would lead to racial profiling.

This news is depressing, but at least we have cat videos.

1. Judge Orlando Garcia has put a hold on a law dubbed as a “sanctuary cities” ban which was set to come into effect on Friday. More here.

2. Hurricane Harvey has claimed the lives of at least 37 people and tens of thousands of people are displaced in shelters. It’s set to be one of the most expensive natural disasters in U.S. history. More here. Learn how you can help here.

3. To nobody’s surprise, Trump unveiled vague tax plans, which will just make him (and his friends) richer. Drain that swamp, buddy. More here.

4. Japan is looking to boost its missile program in response to the North Korean threat. More here.

5. The Brazilian president, Michel Temer, attempted to abolish Renca (a protected area of the Amazon rainforest) to allow mining in the area, but his efforts were blocked by a judge. More here.

Video of the day: Here’s a cat stuck in a pipe.

MORE:

International News North Korea Outspeak Japan Natural Disasters
News Roundup for August 31, 2017

CONVERSATIONS