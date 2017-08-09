News Roundup for August 9, 2017

Never despair. Never surrender.

1. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province killing 19 and injuring 247. More here.

2. Kenyan opposition candidate Raila Oginga says the early election results have been manipulated. Are we at a point in history where every single election is going to be fucked with? More here.

3. Despite deportation orders being up under Trump, fewer are being enforced. So, we guess it’s time to add deportations to the list of things Trump can’t do right. More here.

4. In a deliberate act a vehicle drove into a group of French soldiers in Paris injuring six. The unarmed suspect was arrested in northern France. More here.

5. The doomsday clock inches closer to midnight after Trump’s aggressive comments on North Korea. We hope Trump won’t get us all killed but we’re not holding our breath. More here.

Video of the day: Big brands love taking your money over useless products that really don’t do anything. So, stop buying designer crap, start giving to charities.