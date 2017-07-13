News Roundup for July 13, 2017

News comes and news goes.

1. Two U.S. volunteers died fighting the Islamic State group in Syria last week. They had joined a Kurdish militia group. More here.

2. Trump intervened on behalf of the Afghan girls who were refused entry to the U.S. for a robotics contest. This is great, but he’s still a monster. Don’t forget that. More here.

3. Prepare your colon: McDonalds’ twister fries are back. More here.

4. Trump wants the latest version of Trumpcare to happen soon or he will be “very angry”. Millions of people will probably be very angry if he takes away their health care. More here.