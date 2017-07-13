Outspeak, Contributor Outspeak™ is the opinion outlet for digital storytellers everywhere. This is the world in your voice.

News Roundup for July 13, 2017

07/13/2017 12:27 pm ET | Updated 2 hours ago
Pierre Suu via Getty Images

News comes and news goes.

1. Two U.S. volunteers died fighting the Islamic State group in Syria last week. They had joined a Kurdish militia group. More here.

2. Trump intervened on behalf of the Afghan girls who were refused entry to the U.S. for a robotics contest. This is great, but he’s still a monster. Don’t forget that. More here.

3. Prepare your colon: McDonalds’ twister fries are back. More here.

4. Trump wants the latest version of Trumpcare to happen soon or he will be “very angry”. Millions of people will probably be very angry if he takes away their health care. More here.

5. Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia for going nuts when a dude wouldn’t give him a cigarette. He told police officers they were arresting him for being “white”. Ya blew it, Shia... More here.

MORE:

Donald Trump International News Syria Isis Outspeak
News Roundup for July 13, 2017

CONVERSATIONS