News Roundup for July 14, 2017

It’s Pandemonium Day, an annual celebration of chaos and disorder. Seems about right. Here’s the news...

1. Continuing to lead the charge against Trump’s travel ban, Hawaii says aloha to grandparents. More here.

2. Former U.S. Representative Steve Israel, who conducted opposition research, says most people would not have taken the meeting with a Russian lawyer, despite Trump’s claim they would. More here.

3. Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, is a real classy guy. More here.

4. During a recent protest, a fugitive cop in Venezuela who previously stole a helicopter screamed, “What does Venezuela want?”. That drew shouts of “Freedom!” as he raised his fist and disappeared again on the back of a motorcycle. How is this real life? More here.