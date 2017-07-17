Outspeak, Contributor Outspeak™ is the opinion outlet for digital storytellers everywhere. This is the world in your voice.

News Roundup for July 17, 2017

BBC
Your 13th Doctor Who, ladies and gents.

It’s the news, whether you like it or not.

1. “Doctor Who” finally got on the diversity train, casting Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor. It’s about damn time. More here.

2. Donald Trump’s approval rating is worse than any president in 70 years, sinking to 36%. Great job, President orange. More here.

3. American “bad boy” author and provocateur Bret Easton Ellis got upset when someone called him a “Trump apologist”. More here.

4. A cop in Minneapolis shot a woman dead with their body camera turned off. People are demanding answers, and rightfully so. More here.

5. Gunmen attacked voters in Venezuela’s symbolic referendum. There was one casualty. More here.

