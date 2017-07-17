News Roundup for July 17, 2017

It’s the news, whether you like it or not.

1. “Doctor Who” finally got on the diversity train, casting Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor. It’s about damn time. More here.

2. Donald Trump’s approval rating is worse than any president in 70 years, sinking to 36%. Great job, President orange. More here.

3. American “bad boy” author and provocateur Bret Easton Ellis got upset when someone called him a “Trump apologist”. More here.

4. A cop in Minneapolis shot a woman dead with their body camera turned off. People are demanding answers, and rightfully so. More here.