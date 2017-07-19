News Roundup for July 19, 2017

There’s just so much going on all the time. Ugh.

1. A new, huge abuse allegation has been made against the Catholic Church in Germany. Hundreds of male students were beaten and 67 have said they were sexually abused. More here.

2. Trump and Putin had a previously undisclosed meeting at G20. Nothing to see here, folks! More here.

3. The battle for Mosul might be over, but millions of civilians are still suffering in a massive humanitarian crisis. More here.

4. Hillary Clinton is the first losing presidential candidate in 25 years to see their favorability rating fall after the election. The only difference between Clinton and her predecessors? She’s a woman. More here.