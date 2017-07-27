News Roundup for July 27, 2017

We’ll let the news speak for itself today.

1. Apparently Russia used Facebook to spy on Emmanuel Macron’s campaign during the French election. So yeah, Russia has their fingers in all the pies. More here.

2. 20 people have been arrested and face the death penalty in Pakistan for ordering a man to rape a 16-year-old girl in revenge for his sister’s rape. That’s probably the most f*cked up thing you’ll read all week. More here.

3. The GOP strategy for erasing Obama’s legacy seems to be pass its ‘skinny bill’, which will still leave 15 million people without insurance. The GOP is pretty insistent on destroying healthcare for everyone other than the upper class. More here.

4. The Justice Department doesn’t think the Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ+ people. Great. More here.

5. Here’s a palate cleanser, Larry David and Bernie Sanders are related. More here.