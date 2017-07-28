News Roundup for July 28, 2017

It’s bound to be an interesting weekend.

1. The U.S. military spends five times as much on Viagra as it would on transition-related medical care. Where’s the outcry about wasting taxpayer money on flaccid dicks? More here.

2. John McCain made quite the show of voting no on the ‘skinny’ repeal of Obamacare. Let’s not forget he’s one of the reasons we got to a vote in the first place. More here.

3. Venezuela has banned protests ahead of the controversial vote for a special constitutional assembly. Anyone who breaks this ban could face up to ten years in prison. More here.

4. Anthony Scaramucci is an interesting communications director. Direct quote, “Reince [Priebus] is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac...” More here.

5. Emmanuel Macron wants to set up ‘hot spots’ in Libya to help refugees be processed before attempting to make the treacherous journey across the Mediterranean. More here.