News Roundup for July 4, 2017

Happy Independence Day!

1. Forty-one states have refused Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s request for voter information. Kobach is the vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Keep resisting! More here.

2. Angela Merkel no longer describes the US as a ‘friend’. She probably isn’t the the only one on the world stage who feels that way... More here.

3. British health secretary Jeremy Hunt was photographed with a document outlining fears of a mass exodus following Brexit. They’re probably not wrong to be afraid. More here.

4. A juvenile detention centre in the UK has been found in breach of a 16-year-old boy’s human rights after locking him in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. More here.