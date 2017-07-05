News Roundup for July 5, 2017

The news is back with a vengeance after the long weekend. Read at your own risk.

1. NPR tweeted out the Declaration of Independence and Trump supporters thought they were calling for revolution. The irony is just beautiful. More here.

2. An NYPD cop was in the Bronx was shot dead while sitting in her police vehicle in an unprovoked attack. More here.

3. The U.S. and South Korea have launched test missiles in response to North Korea’s missile test. Please God, don’t let President Trump tweet anti-North Korea memes. More here.

4. Russia and China have called for a freeze on all missile testing, which is pretty cool of Russia, to be honest. More here.