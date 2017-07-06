News Roundup for July 6, 2017

The news is the blues.

1. Trump says he is planning “very severe things” to punish North Korea. If this doesn’t terrify you we don’t know what will. More here.

2. Hobby Lobby have been fined $3 million for illegally importing ancient artifacts. We’re wondering if some old man in Virginia bought the arc of the covenant before this got shut down. More here.

3. Unrest continues in Venezuela as presidential supporters stormed the National Assembly and attacked opposition lawmakers. Venezuela cannot keep it chill. More here.

4. Rep. Steve Scalise is in a serious condition and back in intensive care with a worrisome infection. More here.