News Roundup for July 7, 2017

Here’s some second hand news.

1. Walter Shaub Jr., the director of the Office of Government Ethics, resigned yesterday. Because we definitely don’t need ethics in a Donald Trump world. More here.

2. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is willing to meet with Kim Jong Un to try and restore some kind of peace. If this prevents Trump from getting involved we’re all for it. More here.

4. Pyrosomes, tropical spineless creatures normally found by the equator, have been found chilling out at the Alaskan coast. Not a good sign. More here.