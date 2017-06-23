News Roundup for June 23, 2017

Well, at least it’s the weekend tomorrow.

1. Four senators say they cannot vote for Trumpcare as it is currently written. This means one tiny amendment and they can flip their vote to a yes. More here.

2. Trump is bothered by Muller’s friendship with Comey. Yeah, we see the game you’re playing, Trump. You can’t fire everyone. More here.

3. This video from the police car holding Philandro Castille’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter is devastating. More here.

4. The U.S. wants to make repairing the things you own legal. More here.