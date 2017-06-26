News Roundup for June 26, 2017

Here’s a reductive look at the world today.

1. Turkish police used tear gas and rubber bullets on LGBTQ+ activists who tried to hold a pride parade in istanbul on Saturday. A reminder that while we celebrate, Pride is still a dangerous protest in other parts of the world. More here.

2. Trump is now acknowledging Russia meddled in the election, and is blaming Obama for not doing enough about it. Interesting tactic… didn’t Trump call for this? More here.

3. Jared Kushner got a $285 million Deutsche Bank loan one month before Election Day which he did not disclose before beginning work in the White House. Classic Jared move. More here.

4. Facebook wants to make scripted television. No clue how all of our data fits into the equation but it probably won’t be good. More here.