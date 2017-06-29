News Roundup for June 29, 2017

President Trump continues to ruin the news.

1. Trump announced his visit to France for Bastille Day. Looking to gain some favor in the E.U.? He’ll probably blow it. More here.

2. Trump attacked “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski in a weirdly personal and vulgar tweet. We shouldn’t be shocked this is happening anymore… More here.

3. Cardinal George Pell, a senior papal advisor, must return to Australia to face charges of sexual abuse. More here.

4. Wildfires in Arizona and Utah have forced thousands of people from their homes. Nearly 7,000 people have been displaced so far. More here.