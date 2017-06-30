News Roundup for June 30, 2017

Let’s take a moment and appreciate the news shall we?

1. In some rather gay (and we mean happy) news, Germany has legalized same-sex marriage. More here.

2. Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in trouble for using unauthorized images of The Doors for their t-shirt line. Sorry girls, you’re just not kool enough. More here.

3. Venus Williams was found to be at fault of a car accident, which killed a 78-year-old man. We wonder what kind of sentence they’ll serve up to her. More here.

4. The House of Representatives just passed two strict anti-immigration laws that Trump has supported. He gets that he’s the child of an immigrant right? And his children are... More here.