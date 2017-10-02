News Roundup for October 2, 2017

This is the news.

1. At least 58 people have been killed, and over 500 more injured in Las Vegas. Authorities are calling this the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Though ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, police say there is no evidence that such is the case. More here.

2. Here’s a comprehensive piece from Vox explaining America’s problem with gun violence. We know it’s not news but it’s required reading today. More here.

3. A whopping 90% of Catalans voted for independence from Spain in a violent and controversial referendum. More here.

4. Donald Trump dedicated a golf trophy to victims of the hurricanes over the weekend. It was pretty weird. More here.

5. On a lighter note, Harrison Ford said he returned to the ‘Blade Runner’ sequel because he was offered “bags of money”. As long as he’s there, we don’t care. More here.