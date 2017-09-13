News Roundup for September 13, 2017

Here comes the news again.

1. Congress has sent Trump legislation which condemns white supremacy in an attempt to force his hand to speak out against hate. More here.

2. The ACLU and EFF are suing Trump’s Department of Homeland Security over cell phone searches at the border. Border Patrol searches of electronic devices have soared over the past year, which includes Obama’s administration. More here.

3. A recent poll shows strong support for keeping DACA, including 68% of Trump supporters backing legislation to protect the program. More here.

4. Montreal changed its flag to include indigenous people. Better late than never? More here.

5. Trump is expected to slash refugee numbers to the lowest in a generation. More here.