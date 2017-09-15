News Roundup for September 15, 2017

It’s not happy stuff, but you should know...

1. At least 22 people have been injured in a suspected terror attack in London today. Trump threw in his two cents. PM Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were quick to dismiss his “unhelpful” comments. More here.

2. Trump has once again defended his “both sides” response to the violence that happened in Charlottesville. Not his best sound bite to double down on. More here.

3. ISIS have claimed responsibility for a car bomb and a shooting in southern Iraq. At least 60 were killed and another 93 injured. More here.

4. Three former Google employees are suing the company over alleged gender pay discrimination. More here.

5. Trump suggested Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign after the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a New York Times report. More here.