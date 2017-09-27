News Roundup for September 27, 2017

The news is still grim.

1. Chuck Rosenberg, the interim head of the DEA and holdover from the Obama administration, will resign at the end of the week. Apparently, he is unable to work under someone with such little respect for the law. More here.

2. Donald Trump deleted tweets endorsing Alabama primary loser Luther Strange. As his tweets are official statements from the White House this raises questions about whether he is violating the Presidential Records Act of 1978. More here.

3. Twitter is testing a 280 character limit on tweets. People are having strong opinions about this change. Just please don’t give Trump 280... More here.

4. Getty Images will no longer host photos of digitally slimmed models. Bravo. More here.

5. Teenage births have declined 51 percent since 2007. This is a huge, little noticed, public health victory. More here.