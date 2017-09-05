News Roundup for September 5, 2017

Hope you had a nice long weekend, this is the news.

1. President Trump has announced he’s ending DACA – a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children, from deportation. That’s sure to bring jobs back. More here.

2. Hurricane Irma, a dangerous category 5, could hit Florida this weekend. Will Trump be able to handle two hurricanes? Considering how he handled the first, probably not. More here.

3. President Trump is set to fight a battle over tax reform. Here’s a handy explainer to ensure you know what it all means.

4. The Scottish government has pledged to ban gas and diesel vehicles across Scotland by 2032. That’s a pretty ambitious target. More here.

5. The Justice Department has undermined Trump’s wiretapping conspiracy. So if you’re still on the fence about whether or not Obama spied on Trump – he didn’t. More here.