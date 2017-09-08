News Roundup for September 8, 2017

This news is relentless.

1. ICE has had to stop their raids due to the storms. Nice to see they have a shred of compassion. More here.

2. Courts have extended the list of relatives exempt from Trump’s travel ban. We’re sure Trump isn’t going to pleased about this. More here.

3. At least 33 people have died from the 8.2 earthquake that hit Mexico. More here.

4. Hurricane Irma has claimed at least 19 lives in the Caribbean. More here.

5. Australians have surrendered on average 400 firearms a day since July. Looks like those down under are giving up their guns. America could learn a thing or two. More here.

Video of the day: Synthetic blood is about to go through human trails.