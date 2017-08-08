This Video Sums Up Why Newscasters Shouldn't Rap -- Ever

It’s enough to make any music lover hip-hopping mad: newscasters attempting to prove they’re cool by rapping the weather, sports scores or traffic reports.

The video above demonstrates what happens when otherwise competent TV journalists try to rap. And it’s not just newscasters guilty of bad rapping. There are a few people who attempt to freestyle only to end up having no style at all.

Or, in the case of the man interviewed at the beginning, forgetting their raps entirely.

It’s all here: The bad rhymes, off-meter chanting and arhythmic movements to a beat.

Like this: