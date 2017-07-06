NEWSFLASH: No one has "It" figured out...

I recently had this incredible realization.

No one, and I mean NO ONE, has this whole life thing figured out.

Sure there are people out there who look all put together.

Who we look at and think "wow, I wish I had their life."

People who have "made it" by the standards society has laid out for us.

People who have been there and done that.

People older than us and younger than us, that by comparison are so much farther along the path of life, where we "should" be by now.

People who seem to have the answers.

And they may have some of those answers, but never all of them.

No one has all the answers.

We don't wake up one day and suddenly know every correct move to make, every word to say, every right way to handle each and every situation

No matter how put together people look on the outside, I can guarantee you they have those same feelings you do.

Those same voices that whisper words of "you're not good enough" "you'll never get there" and "why even try?"

We all experience those moments of doubt in the face of uncertainty.

Fear in the face of putting ourselves out there.

We all have our moments of "no one can understand where I'm at or how I feel."

The truth is, most of us walk around wearing a mask that shows the world what we want them to see. The false bravado or the put together smile. The "I have it all together."

We carefully craft our social media message to show the best image of ourselves.

We don't get real out there very often. We some times trust a select few with the thoughts and feelings that keep us up at night.

No matter what goes on, whatever we face, know that you have never been in this place before.

So how could you have all the answers?

We could all do with some self compassion.

And with a reminder that we are all in this together.

This path to figuring it out is never complete. We are all simply doing the best we can with the information we have.

Whether we do that with confidence or trepidation, is perfect.

Every misstep is perfect. Every accomplishment is perfect.

And when we are feeling a little (or a lot) low, know that there is always someone to reach out to. Even if you feel like no one can possibly understand, there will always be someone to listen, you may have not quite found them yet, that's ok.

Keep on moving forward.

Be it an inch or a mile, just go forward.