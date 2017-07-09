Next Up: Jess Classic

Jesse also known as Jess Classic was born a native of Buffalo, NY. Hailing from the east side of Buffalo, where he was raised in the city he calls home he not only found himself, but became Jess Classic. Inspired by legends such as Jay-Z, Nas, Biggie and 2pac Jess created his own style with the influence of those artists. He started at the young age of 12, has been writing ever since and has no plans of stopping. Jess has performed shows across the United States in places such as Buffalo, California, Atlanta, Miami, NYC and will soon be expanding internationally. Over the years Jess Classic has written and self produced with help dozens of songs and demo CD’s. After years of making music and through all his experiences doing so, formulated into the making of his latest album called “Classic” in which the title speaks for itself. The album also features Jeff Hooks a long time friend and now partner in making classics! This is not only be a turning point for his career but also for rap music as a whole. What Jess Classic brings to the table is neither unseen nor heard of as of yet. All he asks for is everyone’s love and support as he appreciates everything. Thank you!