Next Up: Lil Mikey

I rarely get to work with artist from my home state. It’s a privilege and a honor to present you Lil Mikey.

Hip Hop Artist, Lil Mikey, was born and raised in East Oakland, California. Growing up, he always had a passion for Hip Hop because the emcee was influenced heavily by his uncle, MONEY-B, 2PAC & THE DIGITAL UNDERGROUND. By (2006) age 16, Lil Mikey started taking music and exploring the Hip Hop scene more serious by recording songs for Myspace while printing up his first mixtape to distribute in the city. In 2009, Lil' Mikey had caught the attention of Oakland rap native D.B THA GENERAL which they would come together and form the label "BAD MOUTH E.N.T" which included D.B Tha General, Quise Tha Criminal, Rico Tha Kidd, Dj Upgrade, Kurt Diggler, & Lil Mikey, The Money Boy.

Lil Mikey TMB debuted his first single "Better Day" in 2010 off his solo mixtape called "Yung, Rich, Fly& Flashy mixtape" on the label. This single was a symbolism of his artistry and set the city on fire and would let every rap critic know that Lil Mikey is a force to be reckoned with on the Bay area musical scene. In 2012, the label parted ways due to differences, and Lil Mikey released his second mixtape called "M.O. E MIXTAPE"(MIKEY.OVA.EVERYTHING). During this time, Lil Mikey got caught in the gun crossfire, and was shot 5 times in which led him to be in a coma for -3- weeks,

After his extensive recovery, Lil Mikey TMB released another mixtape in 2014 entitled "Mr. Untouchable" vol. 1 in which continued to display his diversity in his musical delivery on the rap scene of Oakland, California. Lil Mikey TMB is now managed by Money-B of Digital Underground. The emcee garnered buzz, and is currently signed to independent record label, Champagne Elite Music Group. In 2017, fans can expect to hear more music from the emcee including a new music compilation project that will drop in 2017 entitled “Eastside Nino.” The project features guest to include 21 Savage, Mike Bless, Mishon, Trouble DTE, Nef The Pharaoh, Pablo Juan and more. The production on the compilation includes London on the Track, 808 Mafia, Evil G just to name a few.

Look out for more from this artist in your favorite blogs and magazines. You have to respect someone that can come back from so much violence and adversity.