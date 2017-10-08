Next Up: Savage Chop

This post was suppose to go up days ago but I’ve been taking more time listening to to the new album, which is really good.

Savage Chop is the new heat that’s about to steam up the music scene in Miami. Also known as Samuel Sanford, this 27 year old African American/Jamaican is a spectacular Rap Artist and a very impressive song writer as well.

Born and raised in Naranja, a small unspoken subsection deep in south Miami Florida, he grew up with his 3 sisters at his Grandmothers house where she struggled to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. At the age of 3, Chop witnessed horrific crime, which ultimately led to the death his mother. With only his Grandmother and no other positive influences, he turned to the streets for guidance. That lead to a vicious cycle of incarceration. After returning to jail numerous times, the judge finally threw the book at him.

“In prison I started to realize it was either music or jail. as I jotted down my life story on a piece of paperer, I cam e to the conclusion that the world had to hear my story”. says Savage Chop.

“After I got out of prison I started grinding & utilizing all my resources into the music. Free performances, free features and a lot of net working.”

Around this time he met someone that he says changed his life; someone whom in his words is “very important” and that is accountable for the life he lives today. Chop is extremely grateful to be under the management of his role model and mentor Money Million & New Millionaires Entertainment.

I look at him as a big brother. Or more like a father figure that I never had” says Chop. “He keeps me on the right path and wants nothing but the best for me. The love is deeper than just a manager...we’re family”