NextUp: T-Ferg

Born in the infamous Village Projects on the north side of Buffalo, Terrance ‘T-Ferg’ Ferguson got involved in hip hop at a very early age. His first group, Dem Dynasty Boyz, won Upstate New York’s ‘Hip Hop Group of the Year’ award and opened for the national recording artist Roscoe Dash. In recent years, T-Ferg has been nominated in a variety of categories at the awards for his growing catalog as a solo performer.

T-Ferg’s accolades since the launch of his solo career have been notable, from his feature on the ‘50 States - 50 DJs, Volume 7’ mixtape to his collaboration with the major recording artist J-Hood. The performer has earned industry credits, won over an increasingly large audience, and found his place amongst the finest indie hip hop at FireHouze Entertainment.

To correspond with the release of ‘KPR VOL 1,’ FireHouze Entertainment will be releasing a new music video for the mixtape’s single, ‘Too Much.’ The explosive new video brings fans closer to T-Ferg with a fantastic production and unique flair. T-Ferg has a remarkable track record with music videos as well! His 2014 release, ‘Keep Pushing,’ has garnered over 170,000 views since its release.

Since the start of 2016, T-Ferg has performed a slew of live dates, ranging from the ‘Coast 2 Coast Live’ New York City Artist Showcase to performances outside of New York such as T-Ferg’s appearance at Basement Transmissions in Pennsylvania in May. As a versatile and eclectic live performer, T-Ferg has captured audiences’ attention throughout each venue he’s taken the stage at.

Fans of T-Ferg, FireHouze Entertainment, and Soundlock Productions will now be able to purchase special merchandise as well. On T-Ferg’s website, listeners can pick up high quality, professionally printed t-shirts in a variety of designs. Printed with water-based inks, the shirts don’t have that ‘plastic’ feel of a cheaper piece of apparel. Each purchase includes unlimited streaming of ‘KPR VOL. 1’ in the BandCamp app along with a high-quality download in the format of the buyer’s choice. (Big and tall shirts are available as well for an additional $5!)