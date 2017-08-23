NFL Alumni commemorates 50th anniversary by celebrating “Youth of America Week”

The National Football League Alumni (NFL Alumni) is impacting hundreds of lives throughout the country this week by activating its annual Youth of America Week. A coordinated effort by NFL Alumni’s national office and participating affiliated chapters, the week-long celebration features a variety of events including football clinics, school supply drives, and trips to NFL training camps.

“Giving back to children’s charities is a cornerstone of NFL Alumni,” said NFL Alumni chairman of the board and former Eagles Quarterback, Ron Jaworski. “Getting our retired football players together to provide positive experiences for underprivileged kids is what Youth of America Week is all about.”

Youth of America Week became public law in 1984 after NFL alumnus and Congressman, Jack Kemp, introduced a resolution to the 98th Congress (1983-1984) that was signed by-then President Ronald Reagan. NFL Alumni chapters participate, simultaneously, in youth-related community service activities facilitated by retired National Football League players, coaches, professionals and associate members.

“Throughout the year, all NFL Alumni chapters host events to support children’s charities,” said Elvis Gooden, interim president & CEO of the registered non-profit.

“We are excited about bringing back Youth of America Week again this year and look to continue our mission of ‘Caring For Kids’ while impacting youth around the country through community involvement,” said Gooden.

Support the @NFLAlumni's YOA campaign to benefit kids in every NFL Alumni Chapter community! #MotivateToDonate https://t.co/zj0qbH7rBb pic.twitter.com/aUM6ouM08W — NFL Alumni (@NFLAlumni) August 7, 2017

Last month NFL Alumni launched a school supply drive to benefit Philadelphia’s Andrew Jackson Elementary School. In partnership with Jaws Youth PlayBook, NFL Alumni’s national office will host 150 kids at a kid-friendly tailgate before the Philadelphia Eagles’ pre-season game versus the Miami Dolphins. The school supplies collected since last month will be delivered this Friday.

"I am very proud to be chairman of the board for the NFL Alumni,” said Jaworski.

“There are an estimated 22,000 retired NFL football players, and we at the NFL Alumni strive to provide impactful benefits that will assist each of them in their transition from the game to their personal successes off the field."

Celebrating 50 years of focusing on serving, assisting, and informing players in their post-NFL lives, NFL Alumni offers a variety of medical, financial, educational, and social programs to keep members and their families healthy, productive and connected.

With its dual mission of “Caring For Kids & Caring For Our Own”, NFL Alumni advocates for all former players while also engaging them to give back to their communities by raising funds for charities serving youth. With a history dating back to 1967, NFL Alumni’s annual fundraising efforts, on average, raise more than $1 million per year for charity.

2017 Youth of America Week Events

Northern Cal Angel Tree Football Clinic

Serving ice cold @ShastaSodas here at NFL Alumni Youth Football Camp in @RedwoodCity. pic.twitter.com/wKA8dPVuH5 — Shasta (@ShastaSodas) August 20, 2017

Philadelphia Say It With Clay & Interactive Kids