NFL Boycott Organizers: Find Some White Women

I do not want Colin Kaepernick to get a job. I want the entire NFL culture to change such that men who abuse women cannot find work and those who stand up for black lives are embraced. Black people are enraged because the NFL seemingly hates taking a knee more than it objects to taking innocent black lives. Women’s advocacy groups feel the same frustration with a league that continues to value talent over the lives of battered women. A natural coalition should emerge, one that will literally change the league’s value system.

The NFL’s culture is altogether rotten. It is a culture that gladly accepted Greg Hardy after being convicted for assaulting his former girlfriend and threatening her life, Riley Cooper after threatening racial violence and using racial slurs against blacks and Leonard Little after drunkenly killing a woman. But it cannot accept Colin Kaepernick after he dared to protest the deaths of black people at the hands of the state. The NFL did not evolve into this form without assistance. This anti-woman, anti-black culture is in part maintained by the league’s corporate sponsors. Turning off the television this fall has meaning but if blacks and feminist groups want a true purge of the league’s toxicity, collectively applying the right pressure points to the NFL’s financial backers is necessary. Blacks and women represent a broad consumer group with the power to do so.

The NFL is not a mythical wizard behind a curtain. It is a league controlled by 32 billionaire owners who are beholden to corporate dollars, including sponsors. Let me illustrate the point. The Baltimore Ravens seemed like the perfect landing place for Kaepernick after starter Joe Flacco went down with a back injury. That was until ESPN reported that the team’s coach and general manager wanted to sign Kaepernick but were met with resistance from the team’s owner, Steve Bisciotti (the team subsequently denied the report). When pressed on the matter, Bisciotti and team president Dick Cass said the team was consulting “sponsors” to gauge how they would receive a Kaepernick signing. For Biscotti, the matter wasn’t simply assessing whether Kaepernick was good enough to play. He needed to know that the corporations who back the NFL were not more offended by Kaepernick’s protest than what he was protesting and to date, no one has pressed league sponsors to answer the question definitively. They have been allowed to profit from the league without receiving any of the criticism directed at the league. Now is the time to change that.

Last season NFL sponsorship revenue soared to an all-time high $1.25 billion. More than the value of black lives or women, NFL owners are concerned about the feelings of the corporations who contribute to that $1.25 billion pot. But how do these companies feel about the fact that Riley Cooper has been given a chance this summer to compete for a job while Kaepernick has not? Are the league’s sponsors satisfied that they are paying out millions of dollars to maintain a league in which the Ravens owner felt the need to check with them about signing Kaepernick but teams feel no such pressure when signing men like Tyreek Hill, who was arrested for choking his pregnant girlfriend? These corporate sponsors are not nameless. Last season the roster included companies like Anheuser-Busch, who continued its six-year partnership with the league. The NFL found a new partner in Ford Trucks. Visa has been a league sponsor since 1995 and there are many others.

NFL owners clearly value the sentiments of these sponsors and to date, it is not clear that these corporations object to a culture in which racists are tolerated but those who protest racism are not. It is not clear that they are offended by a league in which the value of a woman’s life is exceeded by the value of a good forty time. In the midst of this uncertainty corporate sponsors continue to write checks and with every check they are complicit in maintaining a culture that places little value on human life, whether black or female. It is time to demand clear answers. We need to know how Hyundai feels about Colin Kaepernick’s employment status, as the car company recently signed a four-year sponsorship deal with the NFL. As consumers we deserve to know if the company is satisfied with the present state of the league’s culture. We need to know, as Hyundai is now in a position to shape the culture of the league going forward.

It is entirely possible that league sponsors have no opinion at all on personnel or political matters, with respect to the NFL. Even if this is true, however, it is clear that league owners at least believe the sponsors have thoughts on these matters, based on the response of the Ravens organization to Kaepernick. Indeed, the Ravens were hesitant to touch Kaepernick without the blessing of their corporate benefactors. All of this suggests that the NFL’s sponsors have the power to change the league’s culture. If teams knew with certainty that sponsors would embrace Kaepernick but shun a Tyreek Hill, their rosters would look far different.