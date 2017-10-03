NFL Highlights the Plight of Black Americans

President Trump, referring to NFL players who did not stand during the National Anthem, “That son of a B- - - - should be fired!”

I believe it was a political move. Beyond diverting attention away from his dysfunctional administration, it promised to energize his disenfranchised voter base.

Predictably, NFL TEAMS — with their 70% African American player rosters —revealed complete unified support, with Trump calling for fans to boycott NFL games if flag and anthem “disrespect” doesn’t stop.

Interestingly, NFL players standing for the national anthem didn’t begin until 2009, just eight years ago. In fact, Congress didn’t even approve our National Anthem until 1931.

I say our much deeper belief is in family, extending to our heritage. Closely following this is our community. We can well understand why Robert E. Lee ultimately chose to side with his native Virginia in the civil war.

We would do well to understand the Black culture as a community. They experienced over 200 years of slavery together, struggling together, probably always dreaming of freedom.

They have now been free for 152 years. But having worked extensively with families and also in Black communities, I see their situation best expressed by Black individuals: “I don’t feel equal.” I think that statement both exemplifies and unifies the minds and hearts of the Black Community

The American tradition of fighting for what you believe in began with our forefathers more than 240 years ago. They pledged “Our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” to free the colonies from the overwhelming power of the British Empire, thus forming the United States of America.

They ingrained in later generations the DNA to fight for justice and independence.

We fought a bloody civil war to give the Black community their freedom in 1865. But we had no real plan to integrate it into American life, and slowly the same forces that had enslaved Blacks oppressed them with Jim Crow laws, segregated schools, and other traditions severely limiting their growth.

So the “free” Black community in America has largely had to rely upon itself. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights movement, honoring the DNA of our forefathers, fought to restore full rights to the Black community. Some gains were made, but unequal feelings remained.

So as Americans, can’t we appreciate the actions of these Black athletes? They can both kneel to show their respect for the flag while also publicly showing their support for the plight of their Black community. They love their country, but family and community are closest to their heart—like all of us.

That “plight” is real. Not only is the welfare of the Black community significantly below Whites; but their problem with police and justice is real. The “Black Lives Matter” campaign has it right. Black parents carefully explain to their children how to act if stopped by the police. White parents don’t do that.

Frankly, I believe disenfranchised Whites, together with Blacks and Hispanics, have a common cause; together, they could create a powerful force for significant change.

In support of what I write here, I want to take strong exception to Trump’s statement that there are ‘”fine people” in the White Supremacy, KKK, and Nazi groups, and other inferences that he has no problem with these groups.

Speaking as a WWII GI, this is an insult to every American—especially every Jew—given America’s heroic efforts to eradicate Hitler’s Master Race theory from this earth. Trump further insults every Black American and the epic struggle of the Civil War. He disrespects the dedication of our founding fathers and America’s commitment to the individual and equality.

This weekend however, the NFL owners, responding to the fans, made it clear all players would stand for the anthem, ending this peaceful Black protest.

So it ends as a triumph for White power and a step backwards in honoring our founding principle of equality.

I wish we Whites could experience what it is like to be a Black American today. Hispanics know what I mean. We Whites who think we believe in equality are generally not aware of our White bias.