NFL players use social media to profess and protest

I had some questions following Week 3 of NFL play and put them into a list over on the website today. Go peep that. https://t.co/BtQWy5dg2B — Amethyst Holmes (@Amethyst_Holmes) September 30, 2017

The National Football League’s (NFL) 98th season has gotten off to a tumultuous start. After a steady diet of critical comments and tweets from President Donald Trump, regarding NFL players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, the league's players and teams have used their platforms to voice concern.

As the country operates within a toxic political climate and manages a society dealing with increased anxiety, professional football has become a stage for more than celebrating touchdowns and sacks.

Athletes in Action contributor, Amethyst Holmes, had a few questions resulting from the turn of events involving the Goliath corporation and Trump.

In 25 Questions After A Wild Week in Sports, Holmes’ sixth question - What are the chances people looked up the verse (Proverbs 31:8-9) written on Jordin Sparks’ hand? - resonated. According to the King James Version of the Bible, the scripture Sparks sported reads:

Open thy mouth for the dumb in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction. | Open thy mouth, judge righteously, and plead the cause of the poor and needy.

Many of the NFL’s 1,696 players are active on various social media platforms and freely share their perspectives on life in today’s America.

On a recent episode of Jason Romano’s “Sports Spectrum Podcast,” New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis was moved to deliver a “passionate prayer” and plea to God.

“The issues facing our country, God, are just too big for us to handle, God, and we need divine intervention,” Davis prayed. “We need you, oh God…we just turn away from our wicked ways, our wicked thoughts, our wicked treatment of others.”’

Providing opportunities for athletes like Davis, Athletes in Action works with those interested in joining a spiritual movement through sports. Athletes in Action helps sports-minded people in 98 countries, 35 U.S. professional sports team and 205 college campuses.

Similar to Homles’ 25 Questions After A Wild Week in Sports, the following is a list of 25 NFL players that unapologetically profess their love of God, using various social media platforms, namely Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Stedman Bailey Jr. ||| #Survivor #Warrior #ForeverBlessed #RamsNation WVU ALL-AMERICAN #3 Proud Father of 1 #SB2 ( ➕ ) Energee #LifeStyle & FYI I love Jesus

Travis Benjamin ||| God son...University of Miami Alum.. IG: TravisBenjamin11 #CoTm Happily married to @Alwaysafrica_

God hours! Game day ⚡️ — Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) October 1, 2017

Garett Bolles ||| When your faith in God is strong you laugh at anyone who tries to stop His plans for you. Married to my best friend. Utah Alumni. Denver Broncos.

Jonathan Bullard ||| DE Chicago Bears ..... blessed,big family guy thank GOD everyday R.I.P MawMaw Joyce Robbs.... also a crest charger for life!!

Bruh. This dude is speaking nothing but the truth!!! He gets it 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z5hpTdBvyA — Yung TravelGawd 1-2™ (@jay_gizzle) September 26, 2017

Randall Cobb ||| Faith in the Creator of Life. Son. Brother. Friend. Exceeding Expectations. Living a Dream. Joshua 1:9

Lael Collins ||| Keep God 1st Cowboys for life⭐️

Demario Davis ||| #56 Servant of God 1st! Married to @tamelagilldavis ! Together we're raising 3 little world changers!

Vontae Davis ||| 2X Pro Bowl Cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts. Every man falls, but it's the ambitious ones that get back up. Thank GOD for his many blessings. #COLTSTRONG

Help me make a difference this season. https://t.co/B5J56iGdPf pic.twitter.com/ILo2s3gZYx — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) September 30, 2017

Matt Forte ||| 2X pro bowl RB for the JETS!!! Prov. 3:5-6

Devin Hester ||| A person who's living a Great life for God.

Sidney Jones IV ||| Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback | Trust the Process |Nike Athlete | Jeremiah 29:11 | 👻: sidneyjonesiv

How did we let this dude get in office 🤔...we knew he was like this❗️❗️❗️ — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) September 23, 2017

Malcolm Jenkins ||| @Eagles Safety #IJNIP Loving the world b/c Jesus 1st loved me

More than ever we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice 4 all! @Eagles fans Join us in locking arms 4 unity in our city! — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 24, 2017

Jermaine Kearse ||| Super Bowl XLVIII Champ | NY JETS WR | Former University of Washington WR | Lakewood, WA | Taking life one step at a time | #TeamJesus

Too many schools are lacking the tech their kids need. Watch this film and help us #closethedivide https://t.co/x5sAaUWGiP — Jermaine Kearse (@JKearse_15) September 25, 2017

Christian Kirksey ||| St.Louis Made. All glory to God. Current Cleveland Browns Linebacker. Good, Better, best, never let it rest until your Good is Better and your Better is Best.

God is Great! Thank you @Browns Excited for the future of his organization!!! I'm extremely greatful! https://t.co/Xk2hv7JuTp — Christian Kirksey (@Kirksey) May 31, 2017

Brandon Mebane ||| DT for the Los Angeles Chargers. Going on year 11 in the league and I'm just getting started! God is Good! The best is yet to come.

"What are we fighting for? We’re fighting for each other. We want to be champions." #BoltUp https://t.co/f7BWB63REa — Brandon Mebane (@Mebane92) September 30, 2017

EJ Manuel ||| Believer in Christ-Striving for Excellence-#3 of the Oakland Raiders

Be a sponge to wisdom, to teaching, to coaching. Not just in sports, but life. Soak up as much as you can. #raidernation pic.twitter.com/KzGB3XdQe7 — EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) July 26, 2017

Lamar Miller ||| Just a kid from down south turning a dream into reality!!! #COTM #F4 Philippians 4-13

Larry Ogunjobi ||| God 1st | Matthew 23:12 | Former Charlotte 49er | With God.

God, even when I don't understand; I trust you. — Larry Ogunjobi (@Mr_Ogunjobi) October 2, 2017

Justin Simmons ||| A Christ follower who uses his gifts to spread the love and message of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!#TeamJesus #NoFlyZone #116

Jaylon Smith ||| God is our strength and protection, an ever-present help in affliction. 'Psalms 46: 1' #ClearEyeView

I watch everybody change, they thought I lost it

But now they all bustin' U-ies its gon' cost 'em @EzekielElliott @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/7DPARRhYH1 — Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) September 25, 2017

Aqib Talib ||| BORN CLEVELAND,OH•RAISED DALLAS,TX| GOD•FAMILY•FOOTBALL |#SB50CHAMP| TWENTY•ONE!!!

To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief. — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) August 28, 2017

Robert Turbin ||| Isaiah 54:17 .... You can achieve anything you want in this life Dream Big!

Bryan Walters ||| NFL Wide Receiver | Super Bowl XLVIII Champ | Cornell Alum | Kirkland, WA | Phil 4:13

Deshaun Watson ||| God 1st! •815™ •GodSpeed •Memo™ •six. #NEGU

Russell Wilson ||| I want to Love like Jesus!