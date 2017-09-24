NFL Protests Expected To Be The Norm Today In Response To Trump

Trump’s comments have already sparked a large social media response from a variety of professional athletes and celebrities, including singer Stevie Wonder, who took a knee during a performance Saturday night.

Bruce Maxwell, a catcher for the Oakland Athletics, became the first major league baseball player to take a knee national anthem Saturday night.

It’s anticipated that players on many NFL teams will link arms, hold flags and kneel as shows of unity, rather than walking out, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Several players announced their intentions on social media before the games, encouraging others to demonstrate with them.