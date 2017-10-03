NFL Rules TV Ratings, And Not Just In Sports

By: Leigh Steinberg

Original Post on Forbes.com

America's love affair with the National Football League has hit new heights. This past week's Nielsen ratings make crystal clear that the NFL is not only the most popular sport in this country but also the most popular form of televised entertainment.

Major networks spend millions of dollars developing and testing which dramatic, comedic, reality and special programming will attract the public's attention. NFL games played in prime time rate higher than the television industry's best offerings.

This past week, Nielsen's top-rated show was the Atlanta Falcons' game against the Green Bay Packers on NBC, with more than 20 million viewers. No. 2 was Fox's NFL postgame show, with 13 million viewers.

No. 5: ESPN's telecast of the New Orleans Saints versus the Minnesota Vikings. No. 7: an NFL pregame show on NBC. No. 8: the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Denver Broncos on ESPN. No. 9: the Houston Texans versus the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL Network.

Keep in mind that none of these teams play in the top television markets in this country, yet six of the top 10 shows this past week were NFL programming.

NBC had two of them, ESPN (owned by ABC) had two, and Fox and the NFL Network each had one. This means that multiple networks were benefiting from the NFL's victories over their entertainment programming.

Sponsors and products looking for the most attention will gravitate toward the NFL. The league's success also means that the price of NFL television packages will likely continue to rise ― enriching the league, franchises and players.

The NFL also benefits from "loss leader" bidding. Networks will pay more in rights fees than they can recoup in advertising so they can continue to promote their other programming before wide audiences and build their Monday-through-Friday prime-time ratings. Fox used this formula to transform from a marginal network into one of the big four. When CBS lost NFL football for a series of years, the network dropped to fourth place.

The dominant NFL television ratings drive revenue for the league in other ways. Fantasy football has become a passion, with as many as 45 million people playing every week. NFL memorabilia and clothing are ubiquitous and are not worn solely to games. Women are playing an increasing role in the NFL rage. The audience for many games is over 40% female, and many women are watching alone or with female friends.

The NFL's once-a-week "event" schedule, rugged physical contact, synergy of television production innovation and quick bursts of action all fit modern appetites. College football is more popular than ever and serves as the farm system for the NFL, creating continuity in player recognition.