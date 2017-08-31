SPORTS
NHL Player Josh Archibald Has His Son Baptized In The Stanley Cup

Winning hockey's championship can be a truly religious experience.

By Ron Dicker

The kid already got his first trophy.

Josh Archibald of the Pittsburgh Penguins took his day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday to have his son, Brecken, baptized, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The team won the title in June.

In July, the winger tweeted his excitement for the baby’s arrival. 

“Couldn’t be more excited to be back in Pittsburgh for another two years!” he wrote. “Especially with my beautiful wife beside me and baby A on the way!

Now that the baby’s here, Archibald has helped elevate the Stanley Cup to a truly religious icon ― although this isn’t the first time the cup has been used for the spiritual rite.

Justin K. Aller via Getty Images
Dad-to-be Josh Archibald hoisted the Stanley Cup after the Penguins won their second straight title in June.

Congrats to Archibald and his wife, Bailey.

Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Nhl Stanley Cup Pittsburgh Penguins
