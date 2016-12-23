Nick Cannon Stuck In Hospital For Christmas

Nick Cannon will be laid up in a hospital bed this Christmas.

The “America’s Got Talent” host revealed Thursday that he was hospitalized because of complications from lupus. Cannon, 36, was diagnosed with the disease about five years ago.

He shared a photo from the hospital bed on Instagram, writing, “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas,” he wrote on Instagram. “All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Lupus has taken its toll on Cannon before. In 2012, he was hospitalized with what he described as “mild kidney failure.” After that, Cannon announced he would be backing off on some work projects. In July 2015, he posted a photo from the hospital, assuring fans not to worry ― that it was just a quick pit stop after feeling a bit worn out.

Cannon rarely seems to slow down. On top of “AGT,” the all-around entertainer dabbles in music, touring and producing, as well as overseeing his “Wild ‘N Out” TV series.

Prior to his hospitalization, Cannon got to spend time with Monroe and Morrocan, the 5-year-old twins he has with Mariah Carey.

Another Tree down!!! We decorating a different one every night in every room until Christmas!! #Cannons A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:34pm PST

A mid day trip @LegoLand Happy Kids... Happy Dad!! A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:08am PST

Carey, meanwhile, will spend Christmas with the children in Aspen, Colorado, along with her new beau, Bryan Tanaka. According to Us Weekly, they’re staying at a $22 million Airbnb.

Get better soon, Nick!

In August, we spoke with Cannon about his new music and more. Check out the interview here.