Nick Jonas And Nicki Minaj Are Collaborating For '50 Shades Darker'

We’re already obsessed with Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s duet for the “50 Shades Darker” soundtrack, but now there’s even more amazing music to look forward to.

Nick Jonas tweeted this photo of the entire soundtrack lineup on Wednesday, revealing that he has a song with none other than Nicki Minaj.

With an ambiguous title like “Bom Bidi Bom,” it’s tough to imagine ~exactly~ what the song will be like, but according to Jonas’ tweet, it’s baby-making material. Oh snap!

And if that’s not already enough, Tove Lo and Halsey are also each releasing songs for the soundtrack this Friday.

fifty shades hotter! new track #liesinthedark is on the @FiftyShades original soundtrack 👅 🔥pre-order avail on jan 13th! #FiftyShadesDarker pic.twitter.com/KAiZxrGULV — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) January 11, 2017

Other artists on the soundtrack include John Legend, Sia, Kygo and more. Our ears can’t wait!

“50 Shades Darker” lands in theaters Feb. 10.