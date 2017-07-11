Nicki Minaj Caused A Tweetstorm With A Single Baby Emoji

No one knows how to rile up fans like Nicki Minaj.

The internet was flipping out Monday night after Minaj tweeted a single baby emoji. Minaj, who has definitely trolled her fans before, didn’t give any explanation to what the baby emoji could mean, simply choosing to “like” the comments that emerged from the tweetstorm.

Most of her fans assumed that this was a pregnancy announcement, while others thought it perhaps had something to do with DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd.

It was literally just a single baby emoji.

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

Minaj’s team did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

There are some valid theories to what this could mean aside from Minaj announcing a pregnancy. The rapper did just do a single with DJ Khaled for the “Grateful” album — the cover art for which is a photo of Khaled’s seven-month-old son.

Second, Minaj has trolled her fans like this before. The artist posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a baby belly after Beyoncé announced her pregnancy, but it was just a joke.

The third viable theory: Maybe the “baby” is a new album. Minaj has been teasing a fourth album for months, but the details have been limited. She tweeted in January that she was single and focusing on her music. Did Minaj give birth to some new tracks?

Whatever the reason, she definitely freaked out her fans.

ARE YOU FUCKING PREGNANT?!?!?!? ONIKA!!!!! TANYA!!!!!! MARAJ!!!!!!! DO NOT PLAY US!!! #TheKingdom NEEDS ANSWERS!!!!! 🙂🙂 NOW! pic.twitter.com/84fOD9iNER — D Money🖤 (@dvshvwnXminvj) July 11, 2017

WHAT IS THE ANSWER pic.twitter.com/0A7o3ARgO2 — jay ❤️ (@lulcurlyhead) July 11, 2017

What's going on sis — Jon (@prasejeebus) July 11, 2017

Onika Tanya Maraj don't play spill tha damn tea pic.twitter.com/AgClvjVuwt — ✨Ϻεshα🦄 (@BeautyfulBarb) July 11, 2017

Nah for real don't be playing with my heart like that — ᴺᴷD'ara|Onika's Dora (@ItsMe_NotYu) July 11, 2017

Let me tell you something. You not gonna come on here and have us thinking you pregnant if you not. Do not play with me. So what's tea? pic.twitter.com/KfpUzSxEOa — Landon Romano (@landonromano) July 11, 2017

Does this mean you are going to spoil your babies with your new album @NICKIMINAJ 😊😍😊 — Ashlie Marie (@Minaj_Marie1221) July 11, 2017

I'm pretty sure she is joking and sitting in a corner and laughing — Ishaan Minaj™ (@IshaanMoiMinaj) July 11, 2017

This better be promo for your collab with Asahd and not a pregnancy announcement pic.twitter.com/0mT3WNu31L — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) July 11, 2017

Woke up seeing nicki Minaj posting about a baby and the last person I recall her dating was nas so Ima go back to sleep real quick. — Fairy God Mom Beeb. (@kingbeeb_) July 11, 2017

what the hell does this mean omg pic.twitter.com/QUCcJWNQsh — apple josè. (@minajthot) July 11, 2017

No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won't b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until NM4 Drops W/ The NM4 World Tour 🎀 — Anthony Zolanski (@ZolanskiAnthony) July 11, 2017

She's pushing that album out her vajajay 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NF9X6YlbXP — Javi (@apocalispticks) July 11, 2017