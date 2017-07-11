Nicki Minaj Caused A Tweetstorm With A Single Baby Emoji

No one knows how to rile up fans like Nicki Minaj.
The internet was flipping out Monday night after Minaj tweeted a single baby emoji. Minaj, who has definitely trolled her fans before, didn’t give any explanation to what the baby emoji could mean, simply choosing to “like” the comments that emerged from the tweetstorm.
Most of her fans assumed that this was a pregnancy announcement, while others thought it perhaps had something to do with DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd.
It was literally just a single baby emoji.
Minaj’s team did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
There are some valid theories to what this could mean aside from Minaj announcing a pregnancy. The rapper did just do a single with DJ Khaled for the “Grateful” album — the cover art for which is a photo of Khaled’s seven-month-old son.
Second, Minaj has trolled her fans like this before. The artist posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a baby belly after Beyoncé announced her pregnancy, but it was just a joke.
The third viable theory: Maybe the “baby” is a new album. Minaj has been teasing a fourth album for months, but the details have been limited. She tweeted in January that she was single and focusing on her music. Did Minaj give birth to some new tracks?
Whatever the reason, she definitely freaked out her fans.
