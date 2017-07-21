This Is Nicole Kidman Like We've Never Seen Her Before

Nicole Kidman is, as they say, on fire.

“I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, ‘What was I doing?,’” she said, according to Love. ”‘I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?’”

On Instagram, the mag shared a few more photos from the shoot, which features riding chaps and lots of denim.

This issue of Love also features a nude Ashley Graham. It hits newsstands Monday, a spokeswoman told HuffPost.