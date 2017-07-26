Nicole Kidman's Semi-Sheer Outfit Will Make You Do A Double Take

Nicole Kidman is a vision in black.
The actress pulled out an all-black look for a “Big Little Lies” event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Kidman paired a sheer black top and a black bra with a semi-sheer lace skirt and strappy stilettos.
She pulled the look together with a red lip and wore her hair wavy:
She was joined on the red carpet by fellow “Big Little Lies” stars Reese Witherspoon and Alexander Skarsgård and the show’s director, Jean-Marc Vallée.
Recently, Kidman sported a very different look during a cover shoot for the U.K-based Love magazine.
The Australian actress donned a cowboy hat, white T-shirt and red chaps throughout the shoot and admitted that even she thought the shoot was a departure from her usual aesthetic.
“I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, ‘What was I doing?,’” Kidman told the magazine. ”‘I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?’”
It’s a little crazy, but crazy looks good on her.
