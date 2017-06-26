Considering how Nicole Kidman’s on-screen relationships have ended as of late, it’s nice to know she and husband Keith Urban are still chugging along in wedded Oceanian bliss.

The Oscar-winner and the country singer have now been married 11 years, which essentially amounts to a bicentennial in Hollywood. To celebrate the milestone, Urban shared a handful of photos on Sunday showing himself and Kidman snuggling up to each other.

“Happy Anniversary Babygirl,” he wrote. “Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!!”

Happy Anniversary Babygirl

Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU pic.twitter.com/vUy0yDxymu — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 25, 2017

Urban and Kidman first met back in 2005 and married the following year in Sydney. The two are parents to daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, while Kidman is also mom to Connor, 22, and Isabella, 24, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While Kidman tends to keep mum on her private life, Urban seems like a shout-it-from-the-rooftops kind of guy. During his acceptance speech at the CMT Music Awards for Male Video of the Year earlier this month, the “Ripcord” singer made a special mention of Kidman, who was seated in the audience.

“I want to say a massive thank you to my wife, Nicole. You have no idea how much of what I do … she’s involved in every little piece of it,” he told the crowd.

“She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are.”

Urban’s “The Fighter,” from his most recent album, is in fact inspired by Kidman and the early days of the couple’s relationship.