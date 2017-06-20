Nicole Kidman's Style Has Come Completely Full Circle

Nicole Kidman has walked a lot of red carpets in her day. Not only has she been delivering award-worthy performances for decades, but she’s also a mainstay on the music-centric red carpets thanks to husband Keith Urban.
All those appearances mean plenty of opportunity to play dress up. Kidman’s style, which centers on form-fitting dresses, elaborate detailing and a hefty dose of glamour, has pretty much come full circle over the years. Her all-black ’90s vibes even made a return appearance on the red carpet just this month at the CMTs.
But what really marks her style evolution? Her hair. It’s been curly and straight, blonde and red, shorter and long, plain and adorned with funky accessories. Kidman’s locks deserve praise all their own.
In honor of the actress’ 50th birthday on June 20, check out some of her best red carpet moments from over the years:
-
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
With Tom Cruise at the 20th Annual People's Choice Awards.
-
Steve.Granitz via Getty Images
With Tom Cruise.
-
Steve.Granitz via Getty Images
With Tom Cruise at the "Batman Forever" premiere.
-
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
With Tom Cruise at the 11th Annual American Cinematheque Moving Picture Ball.
-
Peter Carrette Archive via Getty Images
At the "To Die For" premiere.
-
Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images
With Tom Cruise at the Oscars.
-
Patrick Riviere via Getty Images
At the AFI Awards.
-
Brenda Chase via Getty Images
With Tom Cruise at the premiere of 'Mission Impossible 2.'
-
J. Vespa via Getty Images
During a photo call for "The Others."
-
Dave Hogan via Getty Images
At the "Moulin Rouge" premiere.
-
J. Vespa via Getty Images
At Sundance Film Festival.
-
Sebastian Artz via Getty Images
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
-
Dave Benett via Getty Images
At the U.K. premiere of the film "Cold Mountain."
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the Toronto Film Festival.
-
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
At the Oscars.
-
J. Vespa via Getty Images
At a photocall for "Birth."
-
Robin Platzer via Getty Images
At the "Bewitched" premiere.
-
Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
At the Golden Globes.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
At the Oscars.
-
Venturelli via Getty Images
At the Rome Film Festival.
-
HECTOR MATA via Getty Images
At the Oscars.
-
Jun Sato via Getty Images
At a press conference for "The Golden Compass."
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the CMT Music Awards.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the CMA Awards.
-
John Shearer via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Nine."
-
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
At the Academy of Country Music Awards.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the Golden Globes.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the CMT Music Awards.
-
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
At the Grammys.
-
Lucas Dawson via Getty Images
At Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse.
-
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
At the "Hemingway & Gellhorn" premiere.
-
Danny Martindale via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Nebraska" in Cannes.
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
With Keith Urban at the Oscars.
-
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
At the Louis Vuitton Monogram celebration.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the opening ceremony and "Grace of Monaco" premiere during Cannes.
-
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
At the Grammys.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
At the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.
-
John Shearer via Getty Images
At the Met Gala.
-
Donato Sardella via Getty Images
At the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the SAG Awards.
-
Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images
At the Australian premiere of "Lion."
-
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
At a photocall for "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer."
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the CMT Music Awards.
CONVERSATIONS