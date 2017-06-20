STYLE
06/20/2017 02:49 pm ET

Nicole Kidman's Style Has Come Completely Full Circle

So. Many. Hairstyles.

By Jamie Feldman

Nicole Kidman has walked a lot of red carpets in her day. Not only has she been delivering award-worthy performances for decades, but she’s also a mainstay on the music-centric red carpets thanks to husband Keith Urban

All those appearances mean plenty of opportunity to play dress up. Kidman’s style, which centers on form-fitting dresses, elaborate detailing and a hefty dose of glamour, has pretty much come full circle over the years. Her all-black ’90s vibes even made a return appearance on the red carpet just this month at the CMTs.

But what really marks her style evolution? Her hair. It’s been curly and straight, blonde and red, shorter and long, plain and adorned with funky accessories. Kidman’s locks deserve praise all their own.

In honor of the actress’ 50th birthday on June 20, check out some of her best red carpet moments from over the years:  

  • 1994
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    With Tom Cruise at the 20th Annual People's Choice Awards.
  • 1994
    Steve.Granitz via Getty Images
    With Tom Cruise. 
  • 1995
    Steve.Granitz via Getty Images
    With Tom Cruise at the "Batman Forever" premiere.
  • 1996
    Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
    With Tom Cruise at the 11th Annual American Cinematheque Moving Picture Ball.
  • 1996
    Peter Carrette Archive via Getty Images
    At the "To Die For" premiere. 
  • 1997
    Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images
    With Tom Cruise at the Oscars. 
  • 1997
    Patrick Riviere via Getty Images
    At the AFI Awards.
  • 2000
    Brenda Chase via Getty Images
    With Tom Cruise at the premiere of 'Mission Impossible 2.' 
  • 2001
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    During a photo call for "The Others." 
  • 2001
    Dave Hogan via Getty Images
    At the "Moulin Rouge" premiere. 
  • 2002
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    At Sundance Film Festival.
  • 2002
    Sebastian Artz via Getty Images
    At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 
  • 2003
    Dave Benett via Getty Images
    At the U.K. premiere of the film "Cold Mountain."
  • 2003
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the Toronto Film Festival. 
  • 2004
    Vince Bucci via Getty Images
    At the Oscars. 
  • 2004
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    At a photocall for "Birth."
  • 2005
    Robin Platzer via Getty Images
    At the "Bewitched" premiere. 
  • 2005
    Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
    At the Golden Globes. 
  • 2006
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the Oscars. 
  • 2006
    Venturelli via Getty Images
    At the Rome Film Festival.
  • 2007
    HECTOR MATA via Getty Images
    At the Oscars. 
  • 2008
    Jun Sato via Getty Images
    At a press conference for "The Golden Compass."
  • 2008
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the CMT Music Awards.
  • 2009
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the CMA Awards.
  • 2009
    John Shearer via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Nine." 
  • 2010
    Denise Truscello via Getty Images
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards.
  • 2010
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the Golden Globes. 
  • 2011
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the CMT Music Awards.
  • 2011
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    At the Grammys. 
  • 2012
    Lucas Dawson via Getty Images
    At Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse.

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celebrity Couples Over 50
Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Fashion Celebrity Style Red Carpet Style Nicole Kidman
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend… with better taste.
Nicole Kidman's Style Has Come Completely Full Circle

CONVERSATIONS