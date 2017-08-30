Nicole Mason; God's Amazing Grace On Display

Committed. Driven. Tenacious & Radical are just a few words to describe the unapologetic Nicole Sherron Mason. She has defied so many odds and has had many comebacks! Why?! Because she knows the power of prayer and what not giving will do for you. She granted me the pleasure to sit down and learn a little bit more about her and all that she does.

CP: Thank you so much for this opportunity. Please tell me who is Nicole Sherron Mason?

NM: At my core, I am an advocate. I knew at the age of 9 that I wanted to be a lawyer, because I was always speaking up for others who either couldn't or wouldn't speak up for themselves. This spirt of advocacy continues today in various ways in my life.

CP: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

NM: I am so passionate about helping young girls and women be the bold, confident being they were created to be, because I saw examples of it growing up. My grandmother was a Boss before it was popular for women to be a Boss!! She had an 8th grade education and forced into running her business without my grandfather when he died on a train traveling back home to South Carolina to visit family. They wouldn't service him, because he was a black man. This was a very difficult situation for my grandmother. She found herself a widow at the age of 42. She knew she could either sink or swim, based on her outlook on life. She decided to swim and swim she did!!! She successfully ran her business for more than 50 years before she retired.

During the course of my life, I witnessed her and the other women in the community support each other. When one ate, they all ate. They shared 1 egg, 1 stick of butter, if one of them was baking a cake, for example. They also offered emotional support when one was going through a difficult time. My grandmother's dry cleaners became the safe space for the women, and I experienced the power of sisterhood right before my eyes. My grandmother and the women in the community understood that their survival depended on their supporting each other.

With that kind of experience and exposure early on in my life, my passion for empowering women and girls is a natural progression from my grandmother's life and legacy.

CP: Tell us a little bit about your businesses that you run.

NM: All of my businesses are focused on building the woman up from the inside out. My coaching practice is designed to hold the space for women leaders in the ministry and the marketplace. My law practice focuses on Will, Trusts and Estates. What is most important is that I get to choose which business I focus on and at what time. I used to wear myself out trying to stick with one thing, until I realized that I have these different interests and skillsets, and it is okay for me to pursue more than one thing at a time.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2-5years?

NM: In the next 2 years, I will be a New York Times Best Selling Author. I have always loved to write, and my writing gift continues to make room for me. In the next 5 years, I will be a "go to" coach and confidante to women leaders around the globe. I will be a much sought after confidante for my good, Godly counsel.

CP: How do you handle setbacks?

NM: I handle setbacks with prayer and support. It is critically important that the coach has a coach, the preacher have a counselor, and the attorney have counsel. The point here is that no one is an island, and even the strongest of us will have setbacks, because we live in this world. Additionally, I have come to know that each setback is indeed setting me up for a comeback in the words of Willie Jolly. I seek Godly counsel and support from those that I know love me and have my best interest at heart. And, I keep a positive outlook on life, even when I face difficult situations. In the words of my dear Mom, THIS TOO SHALL PASS!!! This statement and the positive energy she spoke them during the course of my life ALWAYS rings true when I am facing any kind of opposition.

CP: What is the greatest lesson you have learned in life?

NM: The greatest lesson I have learned in business is never to give up. Giving up is just never an option from my vantage point. Too many people, particularly women, have sacrificed too much for us to throw in the towel when things get rough. I would also encourage the woman to get a shero that she can pull lessons from her life to help her to keep going in difficult times.

After speaking with Nicole, one will leave her presence knowing that absolutely ANYTHING is possible! There is no obstacle too big. There is nothing too good for me. There is nothing that one cannot achieve if they are dedicated and work hard. Yes, Nicole is God’s Amazing Grace on display!