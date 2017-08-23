Cigarettes Could Become Less Addictive Thanks To The FDA

It is difficult to predict outcomes from the announcement as it does not provide a timeline or information on what method of reduction will be pursued (e.g., sharp decline quickly or gradual cuts over a long period of time)...

I do think it’s commendable that the FDA is focusing on trying to reduce the likelihood that future generations become addicted to cigarettes (and potentially helping current smokers to reduce their consumption or quit), and pursuing the possibility of this relatively new regulatory avenue.

Whether or not it works will depend on how it’s implemented, how it’s received by the public, how the industry responds, etc., all of which are things we won’t know for some time.