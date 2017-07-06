It’s no secret Nigella Lawson is prone to upsetting people with her unconventional recipes. She recently posted a recipe that is made of tomatoes and salad cream, which was fine until she called it a salad and folks were not having it. She also put lettuce in the oven once, and the internet totally lost it.

Now, she’s gone and done it again ― but this time with carbonara, a dish that Italians (and eaters of the world) clearly feel very protective of.

#RecipeOfTheDay is a not entirely authentic but entirely delicious Spaghetti alla Carbonara https://t.co/j9QHOxOJjo pic.twitter.com/NQTvyKLGTl — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) July 4, 2017

Lawson added cream to her spaghetti alla carbonara, and Twitter followers freaked out. Although she prefaced her choice by stating the recipe is “not entirely authentic,” that disclaimer was not enough. People were offended by her ingredient list and they weren’t afraid to tweet it.

The inclusion of nutmeg and Parmesan was also not okay.

And u call yourself a Chef?😱Yr recipe's outrageous!!NOT authentic at all!Wine&cream??😱Really?We,Romans,can teach what REAL Carbonara is!😡 — PerAsperaAdAstra🇪🇺 (@CC28101969) July 6, 2017

You dang well went and broke the no-cream rule, didn't you? :-) — Nigel Eastmond (@doctornige) July 4, 2017

Ok breaking rules Nigella, next recipe is a not entirely Fish&Chips made of ham&Nutella — Andrea Porta (@VengoDiMongo) July 6, 2017

I'm italian. I'm from Rome. I can say your "carbonara" is not only "not authentic"...This is not carbonara! Give it another name if want.. — valerio fabbrizi (@Valfabb) July 5, 2017

Cubed pancetta?

White wine?

Double cream?

Parmesan cheese?

This is not carbonara, this is real MERDA! Te pudeat! — Paolo (@paolotwix) July 5, 2017

Nigella Lawson Presents: Satiria Carbonara! Place ingredients in pot. Add boiling water. Stir. pic.twitter.com/YY7NDU1hiH — Satiria (@SatiriaNews) July 5, 2017

Carbonara is usually made with nothing more than egg yolks, guanciale ― not bacon and not pancetta ― pecorino, pasta, olive oil, salt and pepper. That’s it. No peas. No cream. And definitely no zoodles.

hmmm would you kill me or throw me in Food Prison if I replaced the pasta with #zoodles?? 😅 pic.twitter.com/6FhDXOJzsv — Vanessa 👑 (@noblegraces) July 4, 2017

Yes. Yes, we would, Vanessa.