Nightmare of the Success Street: Being a Night Owl

SUCCESS AND EARLY RISERS: fact or myth?

"I usually sleep into about 8:30," says Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti. For a normal person's ordinary way of life, 8:30 a.m. barely qualifies as "sleeping in," but for a business person, it's virtually afternoon.

The popular early to bed, early to rise mantra has been here since time immemorial. With grand masters like Aristotle and Thomas Edison said to be famous champions of this school of thought. Men like Apple CEO Tim Cook wakes up at 3:45 a.m. every morning. Sort through emails for an hour, hit the gym, and head for work. Pretty robust routine if you ask me.

The women are no exception either, as Michelle Obama comes to mind. Who tells Oprah she starts her days with a 4:30 a.m. workout before her kids wake up. Which is a little surprising to note that Barack Obama has got nothing on the former first lady here, as you would naturally expect the president not to have much sleep either.

Other contemporary leaders of our time like founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos, Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey, chairman and chief executive officer of AOL Tim Armstrong all have something in common. They are Early Risers. And they are successful personalities in their fields.

EARLY RISERS: THE UNDERLYING BRILLIANCE

As most ‘morning persons’ would gladly admit to, they choose to utilise the serenity of the morning hours for organisation, goal-setting and planning out their days and weeks ahead. Talking about people who get their acts together before the Night Owls say, Jack!

For sure, there are other benefits which the adherents of the ‘morning movement like us to appreciate. For example, it is common practice for early risers to hit the gym during the early hours and burn some fat. This practice the experts say is a healthy one!

At this point, we are left with no choice but to nod in agreement with these Facts presented before us. Facts lived out by the aforementioned icons of our time. It would be foolish not to accept the merits for what they really are – merits.

BUT! Is the –

EARLY WAY, THE ONLY WAY?

As believers that every existing thing exists in pairs! Like negative and positive energy, we might want to consider our brothers on the other side of the divide. We’re talking about none other than the night owls, or late risers, whichever you like.

To answer the question above, we say, the early way is not the only way! Certainly not. Why? Because

LATE RISING is the other way!

Unlike the early risers, there is another group of persons who instead, have the natural inclination to go to bed late and sleep even later. Commonly referred to as the night owls.

Granted, the night owls have come in for a lot of criticism lately. They have been made to feel inferior to the seeming moral superiority of their early riser friends and colleagues. They have been termed as sloppy, lazy and unproductive.

Frankly speaking, all these criticism coming their way are wholly unwarranted. Most of which comes due to the early birds never seeing the night owls at their most productive because, ironically, they’re already fast asleep by the time the late risers get going.

THE NIGHT OWLS: in perspective

According to experts, the human body needs approximately seven to eight hours of sleep a night to maintain optimal alert levels. Though there is a group of people who can run on a small amount of sleep. The odds are you are not one of them – and neither are your early-rising friends. Besides, many of them are known to be very sleepy during the day and took naps frequently.

According to research conducted at the University of Madrid, after studying the sleeping patterns of 1000 students, they discovered that those who went to bed later and consequently woke up later scored considerable higher on inductive reasoning tests, a test normally associated with general intelligence.

Both the night owls and the early risers have the same level of productivity when they first woke up. But ten hours into the day, the level of activity in the brain regions linked to attention are found to be lower in the early birds. The late risers are generally ‘alert’ during most part of the day while the early risers sleep their way through it. And are in a better mood through the most part of the day!

SUCCESS AND LATE RISERS: A perfect match!

The Skeptics and Critics alike – these one is for you!

• Winston Churchill: The former prime minister was a late riser – he awoke around 7:30 a.m. while still remaining in bed until 11 a.m. Still, from bed – he’d begin his workday, dictating to his secretaries, before finally rising to bathe. And man was he successful!

• Alexis Ohanian: The Reddit co-founder is a late riser. As he tells Fast company – “I’m usually up pretty late,” as he is usually not in bed until 2 a.m. on the average. “So I try to be up by 10 a.m.” and guess what he does first – feed his cat.

• Pharrell Williams: The multiple awards winning musician rolls out of bed at 9 a.m. “The first thing I do is thank the master,” he narrates to Fast Company. Then, a quick shower, "and that's where a lot of my concepts come from. I write songs in there sometimes." If he's late, he says, it's not traffic — it's the shower. (Source - www.businessinsider.com/successful-people-who-wake-up-late-2017-6)

EARLY BIRDS VS NIGHT OWLS: the verdict

In a 24-hour race pitting a night owl and an early bird against each other, the early bird experiences a sudden burst of energy, like an adrenaline rush which helps kick start his day in marvellous fashion.

For long, parents have cajoled children with the famous myth:

“Early to Bed, Early to Rise, Makes a Man (or woman) Healthy, Wealthy and Wise.”