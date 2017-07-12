Nightmare on 125th Street: Recapping 30 minutes stuck underground on the A-Train

On August 28, 1991, a number 4 train entering Union Square derailed –– approximately 216 people were aboard, many were injured, while 5 people died. The cause of the accident –– “Human Error” –– well not in exactly those words, but the motorman would ultimately be found liable due to the excessive speed of the train, as well as toxicology reports obtained after the accident. At the time, it was noted as “The deadliest subway crash since the Times Square Disaster of 1928”. Fortunately, MTA subway derailments aren't a frequent occurrence ––– they are often isolated instances, years, or even decades apart; yet unfortunately, two of them happened within a week of each other in June of 2017.

I am not a subway historian, but as my ill-fated A-Train screeched, then jolted to a jarring stop while scattering its human inhabitants like pin-balls throughout the metal car, I couldn’t help but to think about the 1991 Union Square derailment –– of which my aunt, Audrey Pascal, was one of the 5 people who died that day. She was on her way home from work to her son and husband in Brooklyn. I received a call from my uncle breaking the news later that morning; a call that some 26 years later remains fresh in my memory. It was reported that my aunt, and the others who died rode in a car towards the front of the train. As such, since that day, I rarely ride on the first three subway cars .

The morning of June 27, 2017 was no different –– I boarded the southbound A-Train at Dyckman; somewhere in the middle, but closer to the back. I was on my way to work at NYU in the West Village, and maybe a little more inoculated than usual as I was sitting listening to a really engaging episode of ‘The Human Experience Podcast”, so I wasn’t exactly sure where we were when the accident occurred. Regardless, I quickly suppressed my initial fear to join my fellow riders in assisting those thrown to the ground from the sudden halt. What follows below is a recollection of the approximately 30 minutes I and my fellow passengers spent stricken underground in darkness, smoke, and utter fear with no communication from the MTA.

0-5 Minutes

Once we verified that everyone in our car was OK, most people just sat back down. No one discussed what had just transpired. In the moments preceding the stop, I had a feeling the train derailed, but had no point of reference to know conclusively. And, like most New Yorkers, I am somewhat jaded, numbed even, by the frequency of complications and delays on the MTA. The lights went out after the stop, so we sat in near darkness waiting to continue on our journey –– or at the least we were awaiting an update from the conductor. The car’s air-conditioner was working, which assuage some fears –– that is until we heard the pounding.

5-10 Minutes

The noise appeared to be coming from the car in front of ours. A steady “boom”, “boom”, “boom”. “They are trying to break through the door,” came a voice from the front of the car. Left to our imagination –– and quite frankly the dreaded reality of the world we inhabit, people started to panic openly for the first time. A stream of people started crowding towards the back of the train. Murmurs got louder as people started to speculate what was happening –– I overheard someone say“terrorist”, another said “bomb”, and with no communication from the MTA, I couldn’t blame people for thinking the worst.

10-15 Minutes

The noise kept getting louder and louder as it took on a much more urgent tone. “They are trying to break the glass on the door” came an update. It was now officially a horror movie –– summertime, train stopped underground, lights out, no announcement from the MTA, and someone, or something trying to break the glass on the steel door which separated the subway cars. I don’t usually like speaking for other people, but I think it’s fare to say we were all really scared. We didn’t know what was happening, and we had no way to get out. A few people on my car had tried to pry the side train doors open with no luck. I glanced at the older black lady that was sitting to my left - she was one of the few people who had not rushed to the back of the car seeking safety. I followed her glance to the front of the car just in time to see the window on the door cave in.

Within moments, people from the car in front of ours appeared in the opening begging us to help them through the window. One by one men and women started to come into our car through the broken window - frantic and panicking. A few of the entering passengers mentioned a fire. “Is the fire on the train or the tracks?” yelled someone from my car; but no one could answer conclusively. As more people frantically started to pile in, I begun to consider the possibility of death; and to make matters worse , a young lady who had just entered started yelling ominously “we have to get out of here” over and over before falling to the ground stricken by anxiety.

15-20 Minutes

A few riders sought to calm her down, while others (including myself) tried to make sense of the information we just received. “Lets try and open the door” came a voice, but there was protest. The counter argument was that we didn’t know where the fire was, and if it was on the tracks, we would expose ourselves to smoke by opening the door. So we decided to keep the doors and windows closed, especially since our air conditioning was still functional. It was now approximately 15 minutes since the train had come to a halting stop and there was still no word from the MTA, but thankfully New Yorkers are resilient; thus In the midst of fear and chaos, we found safety in conversation and jokes –– many about bosses from hell who would surely not believe the grandiosity of such a tale.

20-25 Minutes

We continued like this for a few more minutes before the smoke started to get thicker. Many people started to cough –– it was like a chain reaction. The tension started to rise again. It was now about 20 minutes in with no word from the MTA. I leaned against the door and started to privately consider survival options. I felt we had adequate ventilation as the air conditioning was still working - we could also open the windows, and possible a door if needed. Fire, at least in my estimation was the greatest threat –– it was in this pensive state of survival that I first heard someone shout “we are evacuating”. A fellow passenger, not from our car, had had managed to open the door and was now yelling to folks to evacuate as he held the door open.

25-30... Minutes (This is where the video begins)

People started to move towards the door immediately. We didn’t know who he was, or where we were going, but we slowly started to proceed forward, guided by cell phone lights, towards the front of the train and into the unknown. I decided also at this point to start recording the evacuation process. I thanked the man (not sure if he was the same one that started the evacuation) that held the door The smoke was heavy as we got to the next car. People started coughing loudly –– at this point, I began to narrate the process as we proceeded further into the abyss. Each train car we entered appeared more damaged than the previous; in one particular car, a huge piece of the floor was cracked and jutting up. Fortunately, a passenger with a cell phone light illuminated the danger as other passengers walked around. Passengers, not from our car, but whom I assumed had stayed, or had come to help with the evacuation were also stationed at the intersection of each train car holding the door and encouraging fellow passengers to move forward.

The mood as we evacuated was light --- people made jokes, took pictures, and recorded the happenings, but the danger still felt real –– at one point panic almost ensued when someone ahead could be hurt shouting “fire, turn back.” We paused for a few before continuing. As we got further towards the front, still in darkness, we could see lights on the tracks; initially we only saw people that looked like passengers, using cell phone lights to navigate the darkness, seemingly also proceeding towards the front of the train. We then began to notice firefighters on the track –– which was also the first time I felt any certainty that I would survive.

It would take almost 5 minutes and 30 seconds to evacuate –– yet I didn’t see an MTA official until five minutes into the evacuation. Even as we finally got off the train, no one, at least not any one from the MTA was there to make sure people were OK –– how does that happen?

Conclusion

Two days after the incident, a colleague at NYU told me a story of a blind student who was also on the train that morning. She spoke of the terror she felt –– the smell of smoke, being trapped, not knowing what to do, waiting for guidance. I listened attentively knowing he was relaying my experience, and maybe that of most people on the train that morning.

The lack of emergency protocol left us all terrifyingly blind that morning. I have spent most of my life in NYC, which by definition means I am resilient. However, not communicating, especially during a time of real or even perceived danger eats away at resilience. So while this derailment did not have the fatalities of say the 1991 Union Square accident, please note, many people were harmed! So while I applaud Gov. Cuomo for declaring a state of emergency for the MTA, and simultaneously recognize that accidents will surely occur, I strongly urge that a emergency protocol be developed that prioritizes varied proactive methods of communication between the MTA and the millions of people that utilize its systems daily.