Nightstick Fractures

A nightstick fracture is a fracture resulting from a direct blow to the ulnar shaft. It is an isolated fracture of the middle third of the ulna. The ulna is superficial and lies subcutaneously under the skin.

This injury is commonly caused when a victim raises their arm to protect themselves against trauma to the head. The forearm is used to block the blows from an oncoming offending bar or stick. Because the ulna is subcutaneous and due to its position in front of the attacker, it breaks easily when hit. Normally, the radius and ulna lie parallel to each other when the forearm is supinated (the palm is up). However, during pronation, the palm is down and the radius crosses the ulna; presenting itself in front of the attacker.